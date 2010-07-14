Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2010
1. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
The Hills alum hit the Hollywood series finale in a sequined Mandalay minidress, a Cheryl Lynn ring and taupe suede Aldo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lauren Conrad knows how to leave her fans wanting more! Instead of baring all, she chose a sophisticated long-sleeved number that set off her great legs.
-
July 14, 2010
2. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
Cotillard chose a sapphire jacquard L'Wren Scott sheath for the Los Angeles premiere of Inception.
-
July 14, 2010
3. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
For a screening of The Hills Live: A Hollywood Ending, Port added strappy Jimmy Choo sandals and chunky gold earrings to her Matthew Williamson print dress.
-
July 14, 2010
4. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes hosted a St. Tropez-sponsored screening of Network in a pleated Azzaro dress with a tie at the neck.
-
July 14, 2010
5. Kristin Cavallari
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. screening of the Hills finale, Cavallari went nude in a single-shoulder Zuhair Murad dress and silver Louboutins.
