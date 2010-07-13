Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2010
1. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit a Louis Vuitton sunset cocktail party in an ombre fabric draped mesh minidress and lace-up heels from the brand.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kristen Bell glowed in a breezy blue and white dress that accented her loose locks and summer tan. She complemented the intricately pleated dress with neutral accessories.
-
July 13, 2010
2. Krysten Ritter
WHAT SHE WORE
Ritter attended a Louis Vuitton cocktail party in a plaid shirtdress from the brand, three-tone Brian Atwood heels and a little gray suede clutch.
-
July 13, 2010
3. Kyra Sedgwick
WHAT SHE WORE
Sedgwick dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a metallic brocade Antonio Berardi sheath and Casadei platforms.
-
July 13, 2010
4. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones hosted a Louis Vuitton event in high-waist trousers and a floral lace top from the design house.
-
July 13, 2010
5. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Markus Lupfer presentation during Berlin's Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Palermo accessorized a fringed skirt and flutter-sleeve top with a scarf from the designer and an Hermes bag.
