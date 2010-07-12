Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2010
1. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the Paris premiere of Inception in a lace design from Christian Dior and nude Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ooh la la! Marion Cotillard looked breathtaking in an ultra-feminine dress with a sweetheart neckline. She modernized the retro look with a sleek pompadour and cutout heels.
July 12, 2010
2. Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE
Witherspoon took in the Dennis Hopper photography exhibit at L.A.'s MOCA rocking a pearl-embellished navy tunic and matching suede sandals.
July 12, 2010
3. Ciara
WHAT SHE WORE
Ciara hit the N.Y.C. wedding of Lala Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony in a thigh-high Versace print dress and polka-dot platforms.
July 12, 2010
4. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Michalsky Style Nite event in Berlin, Palermo added a Sondra Roberts floral clutch to a sheer dress and snakeskin shoes from Michalsky.
July 12, 2010
5. Kate Moss
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Children of Palestine Fundraising Gala in London, Moss chose a simple black strapless dress and pointy-toe Louboutin pumps.
