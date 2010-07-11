

WHAT SHE WORE

The Gossip Girl star arrived at the Paris Ritz in a brown sequin Chanel jacket over a button-down shirt and short shorts; she accessorized with a textured leather clutch and spectator Louboutin sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Who has better legs than Blake Lively? The actress showed off her spectacular gams in a pair of mini shorts and a sparkling oversize blazer.