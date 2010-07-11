Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 11, 2010
1. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gossip Girl star arrived at the Paris Ritz in a brown sequin Chanel jacket over a button-down shirt and short shorts; she accessorized with a textured leather clutch and spectator Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who has better legs than Blake Lively? The actress showed off her spectacular gams in a pair of mini shorts and a sparkling oversize blazer.
July 11, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham arrived at London's Heathrow airport in a '50s-inspired Marc by Marc Jacobs sundress, Yves Saint Laurent platforms and a rose gold bangle from Anita Ko.
July 11, 2010
3. Piper Perabo
WHAT SHE WORE
Perabo chose a stunning red gown with a plunging neckline for the Soho House screening of Covert Affairs in New York City.
July 11, 2010
4. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore took an N.Y.C. stroll in a bright purple Brian Reyes kimono dress accessorized with silver sandals and a beige tote.
July 11, 2010
5. Sophia Bush
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. debate series The Darker Side of Green, Bush added edge to a tailored navy suit with a 3.1 Phillip Lim graphic tee and studded bag.
