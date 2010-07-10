Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 10, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Mexico City premiere of Knight and Day in a pastel Victoria Beckham dress, beige peep-toes, a Fallon cocktail ring and an engraved House of Lavande bangle.
WHY WE LOVE IT
With its knee-length skirt and draped top, Cameron Diaz's sheath was stealthily sexy. The crafty covered-up design bared only a single shoulder-and highlighted the star's slim hips.
July 10, 2010
2. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
McCord looked sleek in a Calvin Klein Collection minidress at the brand's kickoff of Berlin Fashion Week.
July 10, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Valentino haute couture show in Paris, Alba chose a flower-covered minidress from the brand.
July 10, 2010
4. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Danes added studded T-straps and an embellished clutch to a ruffled Valentino red dress for the design house's Paris haute couture show.
July 10, 2010
5. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
For Net-a-Porter's 10th Anniversary party in London, Beckham rocked a three-tone Miu Miu dress, Brian Atwood platforms and a Lanvin chain necklace.
