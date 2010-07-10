

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress hit the Mexico City premiere of Knight and Day in a pastel Victoria Beckham dress, beige peep-toes, a Fallon cocktail ring and an engraved House of Lavande bangle.



WHY WE LOVE IT

With its knee-length skirt and draped top, Cameron Diaz's sheath was stealthily sexy. The crafty covered-up design bared only a single shoulder-and highlighted the star's slim hips.