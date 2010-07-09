Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 9, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress cinched her draped dress with a metallic belt for the Berlin Fashion Week Hugo Boss Black show.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Alba has been turning it out this week! The jetsetting fashionista continued her chic streak in a form-flaunting sheer cotton sundress.
July 9, 2010
2. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
For an L.A. installment of The Darker Side of Green debate series, Bell chose a print shift with a shredded chiffon frill.
July 9, 2010
3. Sofia Vergara
WHAT SHE WORE
Vergara announced this year's Emmy nominations in a sexy Lela Rose dress, Jimmy Choo heels, diamond bangles from Kara Ackerman and blue topaz Ippolita earrings.
July 9, 2010
4. Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE
Cotillard matched the patent trim of her Thakoon print dress to a pair of shiny leather sandals for the London premiere of Inception.
July 9, 2010
5. Olivia Palermo
WHAT SHE WORE
Palermo added a colorful clutch and platform pumps to an understated ivory dress for the Boss Black fashion show in Berlin.
