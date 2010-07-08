Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 8, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated the Calvin Klein Collection kickoff of Berlin Fashion Week in a cutout sheath from the brand, Kara Ackerman hoops and a Melinda Maria snake ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who needs frills when you look like Zoe Saldana? The newly-minted underwear model showed off her flawless physique in a minimalist design with a seductive side slit.
July 8, 2010
2. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Valentino Garavani Archives dinner in Versailles, Alba added a fanciful diamond cuff and a ruffled clutch to a crimson chiffon Valentino gown.
July 8, 2010
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow chose a beaded blush Valentino gown for a dinner party celebrating the Valentino Garavani Archives in Versailles.
July 8, 2010
4. Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE
Hurley attended the Valentino haute couture show in an orchid ruffled minidress, an exotic-skin clutch and metallic peep-toes.
July 8, 2010
5. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger played up her legs in a white mod Calvin Klein Collection mini for the design house's Berlin Fashion Week kickoff.
