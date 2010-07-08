

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress celebrated the Calvin Klein Collection kickoff of Berlin Fashion Week in a cutout sheath from the brand, Kara Ackerman hoops and a Melinda Maria snake ring.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Who needs frills when you look like Zoe Saldana? The newly-minted underwear model showed off her flawless physique in a minimalist design with a seductive side slit.