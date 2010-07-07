Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2010
1. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gossip Girl actress attended the Chanel haute couture show in a tiered print dress from the design house's spring collection paired with Louboutin T-straps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Blake Lively looked boho-sexy in a sheer '20s-inspired design. She gave her flowing Parisian dress a Cali girl spin with loose beachy locks and bright statement earrings.
-
July 7, 2010
2. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Chanel haute couture show, Meester braved the Parisian heat in an embellished leather dress from the brand's pre-fall collection and Christian Louboutin booties.
-
July 7, 2010
3. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Chanel haute couture show in Paris, Alba added a cherry-red belt and Louboutin lace booties to an ethereal little white dress from the design house.
-
July 7, 2010
4. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz hit the Brazilian premiere of Knight and Day in a forest green satin wrap dress, black Casadei peep-toes and Pomellato jewelry
-
July 7, 2010
5. Clemence Poesy
WHAT SHE WORE
The new Gossip Girl star chose vintage tweed Chanel for the label's haute couture show in Paris.
