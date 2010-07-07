

WHAT SHE WORE

The Gossip Girl actress attended the Chanel haute couture show in a tiered print dress from the design house's spring collection paired with Louboutin T-straps.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Blake Lively looked boho-sexy in a sheer '20s-inspired design. She gave her flowing Parisian dress a Cali girl spin with loose beachy locks and bright statement earrings.