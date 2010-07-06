Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 6, 2010
1. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress selected a floral Christian Dior dress for the label's haute couture show in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is how you dress for summer! Jessica Alba looked cool and ladylike in a shoulder-baring bustier dress with an ultra-feminine full skirt. She added edge to the rose-print number with a braided belt and a stack of mismatched bangles.
-
July 6, 2010
2. Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Christian Dior haute couture show in Paris, Lively chose a demure ruffled shift from the brand along with Christian Louboutin sandals and a vintage-inspired feather fascinator.
-
July 6, 2010
3. Jennifer Garner
WHAT SHE WORE
Garner attended the opening of the Casino Club in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia sporting a mauve single-sleeve Alberta Ferretti goddess gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
-
July 6, 2010
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow looked stunning at the opening of Mario Testino's London exhibition "Kate Who?" in tailored short shorts, a collarless button-down and a chain-edged Stella McCartney clutch.
-
July 6, 2010
5. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
Danes rocked a shimmering pastel Giorgio Armani Prive dress to the label's Parisian show.
July 6, 20101 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress selected a floral Christian Dior dress for the label's haute couture show in Paris.
WHY WE LOVE IT
This is how you dress for summer! Jessica Alba looked cool and ladylike in a shoulder-baring bustier dress with an ultra-feminine full skirt. She added edge to the rose-print number with a braided belt and a stack of mismatched bangles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM