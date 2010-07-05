Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2010
1. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
The designer celebrated the 40th anniversary of Range Rover in her own Victoria Beckham sheath and Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Victoria Beckham looked major in head-to-toe nude. A shimmering bodice and patent shoes added shine and texture to the monochromatic look.
-
July 5, 2010
2. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman took a Beverly Hills stroll in a wrap sweater over a tie-dye All Saints caftan and skinny jeans.
-
July 5, 2010
3. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene exited London's Radio One studio in a leather L'Wren Scott suit, a ruffled lavender top and pink sapphires from M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza.
-
July 5, 2010
4. Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE
Perry rocked Paris in a sheer print dress and turquoise patent pumps.
-
July 5, 2010
5. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
In N.Y.C., Klum paired a draped nude top with a wrap skirt and accessorized with a studded belt and bow-bedecked sandals.
