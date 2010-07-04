

WHAT SHE WORE

The Desperate Housewives actress debuted the latest LG refrigerator in Madrid sporting a two-tone dress and bow-topped Christian Louboutin peep-toes.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Is Mad Men hiring? Eva Longoria Parker worked some major Joan Holloway magic in a curve-flaunting '60s-inspired sheath. Soft waves and sexy pumps completed her update on retro style.