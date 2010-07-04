Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 4, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The Desperate Housewives actress debuted the latest LG refrigerator in Madrid sporting a two-tone dress and bow-topped Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Is Mad Men hiring? Eva Longoria Parker worked some major Joan Holloway magic in a curve-flaunting '60s-inspired sheath. Soft waves and sexy pumps completed her update on retro style.
July 4, 2010
2. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Antwerp premiere of Eclipse, Greene accented her beaded black and white Azzaro shift with velvet pumps and a Brumani ring.
July 4, 2010
3. Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE
Hurley attended the Elton John Foundation's White Tie and Tiara Ball in a stunning slit-up-to-there gown.
July 4, 2010
4. Kirsten Dunst
WHAT SHE WORE
Dunst shopped in N.Y.C. sporting a playful multi-print Miu Miu dress, slingback wedges and a cross-body bag.
July 4, 2010
5. Mia Wasikowska
WHAT SHE WORE
Wasikowska attended a New York City screening of The Kids Are All Right in a tulle and lace Rodarte dress.
