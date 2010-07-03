Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 3, 2010
1. Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress left a New York City photo shoot in a flowing sundress and eye-popping accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT
How cool is Drew? She punked out a pretty floral dress with bright buffalo-plaid shades and lipstick-red shoes.
July 3, 2010
2. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz went monochromatic for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a beige Victoria Beckham sheath and matching peep-toe heels.
July 3, 2010
3. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart visited the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a single-sleeve bandage dress from Herve Leger by Max Azria and peek-a-boo Brian Atwood pumps.
July 3, 2010
4. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port took a Manhattan stroll in a floaty Topshop dress accessorized with lace-up sandals and a chunky chain necklace.
July 3, 2010
5. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Palm Springs International ShortFest premiere of Amexica, McCord rocked a sleek lace Alice + Olivia sheath, mesh pumps and a beaded necklace worn as a bracelet.
