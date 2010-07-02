Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 2, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The Eclipse actress attended the London premiere in a L'Wren Scott embroidered minidress, custom-dyed Brian Atwood pumps and a minaudiere, diamond earrings and a pearl ring from VBH.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Could this girl look any hotter? Ashley Greene spotlighted her perfect shape with a skintight silver mini. Leg-lengthening sapphire stilettos made for an unforgettable finish.
July 2, 2010
2. Irina Lazareanu
WHAT SHE WORE
Lazareanu celebrated the N.Y.C. launch of Salvatore Ferragamo's Attimo fragrance in a pinstriped jumpsuit and oversize clutch from the design house.
July 2, 2010
3. Nikki Reed
WHAT SHE WORE
For the UK premiere of Eclipse, Reed accented her salmon Alberta Ferretti dress with pewter Brian Atwood peep-toes and colorful jewels.
July 2, 2010
4. Kelly Rowland
WHAT SHE WORE
Rowland hit the London Eclipse premiere in a shimmering minidress and studded Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte sandals.
July 2, 2010
5. Kylie Minogue
WHAT SHE WORE
Minogue posed outside the London studios of Radio One in a silver belted little white dress topped with a denim jacket and accessorized with cutout booties.
