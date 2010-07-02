

WHAT SHE WORE

The Eclipse actress attended the London premiere in a L'Wren Scott embroidered minidress, custom-dyed Brian Atwood pumps and a minaudiere, diamond earrings and a pearl ring from VBH.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Could this girl look any hotter? Ashley Greene spotlighted her perfect shape with a skintight silver mini. Leg-lengthening sapphire stilettos made for an unforgettable finish.