

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress took in the N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Airbender in an Oscar de la Renta design, Roger Vivier accessories and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Freida Pinto doesn't shy away from color, and why should she? The lucky girl looks amazing in just about every shade. Case in point: her bright green single-shoulder dress. The draped number set off her flawless skin and made a brilliant statement on the red carpet.