Look of the Day
-
July 1, 2010
1. Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took in the N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Airbender in an Oscar de la Renta design, Roger Vivier accessories and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Freida Pinto doesn't shy away from color, and why should she? The lucky girl looks amazing in just about every shade. Case in point: her bright green single-shoulder dress. The draped number set off her flawless skin and made a brilliant statement on the red carpet.
-
July 1, 2010
2. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore hit an N.Y.C. screening of The Kids Are All Right in an Erdem print gown accessorized with a clutch and jewelry from Bulgari.
-
July 1, 2010
3. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
Jolie promoted Salt in Cancun rocking a formfitting white Atelier Versace dress and beige Ferragamo heels.
-
July 1, 2010
4. Queen Latifah
WHAT SHE WORE
Queen Latifah hosted the BET Awards in a stone-embellished column gown from Edition by Georges Chakra.
-
July 1, 2010
5. Elizabeth Hurley
WHAT SHE WORE
Hurley attended the Elephant Parade auction in London sporting a slinky fuchsia gown with a bold tangerine underskirt.
