

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended the launch of Christian Dior's Rouge Dior fragrance in a seafoam green chiffon design and accessories from the brand.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Camilla Belle was both sugar and spice in a girlish ruffled minidress that showed off her hourglass shape. A bow belt and Peter Pan collar completed Dior's nod to the ultra-feminine '50s.