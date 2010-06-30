Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 30, 2010
1. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the launch of Christian Dior's Rouge Dior fragrance in a seafoam green chiffon design and accessories from the brand.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Camilla Belle was both sugar and spice in a girlish ruffled minidress that showed off her hourglass shape. A bow belt and Peter Pan collar completed Dior's nod to the ultra-feminine '50s.
-
June 30, 2010
2. Kelly Ripa
WHAT SHE WORE
Ripa unveiled the new Electrolux refrigerator in a studded floral dress and beige patent heels.
-
June 30, 2010
3. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
In honor of The Kids Are All Right, Moore lunched at N.Y.C.'s Rouge Tomate in a vibrant blue Brian Reyes dress accessorized with peep-toe slingbacks and a snakeskin-trimmed clutch.
-
June 30, 2010
4. Claire Danes
WHAT SHE WORE
For the closing ceremony of the Shanghai Film Festival, Danes chose a vibrant off-the-shoulder gown by Zac Posen.
-
June 30, 2010
5. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart dropped by the Today Show in a sleek cutout sheath from Helmut Lang and matching suede Louboutins.
