Look of the Day
June 29, 2010
1. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress took in the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on N.Y.C.'s Governors Island in a watercolor-print Saloni sheath, flat gold sandals and a House of Lavande link bracelet.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Alexis Bledel looked chic in a pastel dress that brought out her ice-blue eyes. The dress's subtle draping and built-in belt made it a modern alternative to a flowy sundress.
June 29, 2010
2. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene attended the Madrid premiere of Eclipse in a lace Donna Karan dress accessorized with Neil Lane garnets, a gold Judith Leiber minaudiere and bow-bedecked Brian Atwood T-straps.
June 29, 2010
3. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
For the premiere of The Other Guys, Mendes brought Hollywood style to Cancun in a '50s-inspired bustier dress, white Casadei peep-toes and two-tone cat-eye shades.
June 29, 2010
4. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
In N.Y.C., Stewart hit the Cinema Society and Piaget screening of Eclipse rocking a RM by Roland Mouret minidress covered in plum fan sequins.
June 29, 2010
5. Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE
Perry judged The X Factor in Dublin sporting crystal-encrusted lace Jenny Packham minidress and fuchsia velvet Louboutin pumps.
