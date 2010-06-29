

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress took in the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on N.Y.C.'s Governors Island in a watercolor-print Saloni sheath, flat gold sandals and a House of Lavande link bracelet.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Alexis Bledel looked chic in a pastel dress that brought out her ice-blue eyes. The dress's subtle draping and built-in belt made it a modern alternative to a flowy sundress.