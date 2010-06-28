Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 28, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended a Madrid Eclipse event in a Michael Kors tie-neck blouse and matching skirt accented with an embellished belt, Alexandre Birman snakeskin platforms and Yossi Harari jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ashley Greene glowed in her tan-enhancing ivory separates. Her head-to-toe neutral look played up both her warm skin tone and her golden highlights.
-
June 28, 2010
2. Taraji P. Henson
WHAT SHE WORE
Henson showed off her shape in a ruched Mandalay shift accessorized with sparkling silver sandals and a matching clutch.
-
June 28, 2010
3. Ciara
WHAT SHE WORE
For her appearance at the BET Awards, Ciara chose a red leather minidress and goth platform sandals with faux bone heels.
-
June 28, 2010
4. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller took a London stroll in a striped jersey Topshop dress with mary janes and an ostrich bag.
-
June 28, 2010
5. Fergie
WHAT SHE WORE
Fergie hit the BET Awards in an origami-inspired black and white dress, bejeweled sandals and a chain bracelet.
June 28, 20101 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended a Madrid Eclipse event in a Michael Kors tie-neck blouse and matching skirt accented with an embellished belt, Alexandre Birman snakeskin platforms and Yossi Harari jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Ashley Greene glowed in her tan-enhancing ivory separates. Her head-to-toe neutral look played up both her warm skin tone and her golden highlights.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM