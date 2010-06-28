

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended a Madrid Eclipse event in a Michael Kors tie-neck blouse and matching skirt accented with an embellished belt, Alexandre Birman snakeskin platforms and Yossi Harari jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Ashley Greene glowed in her tan-enhancing ivory separates. Her head-to-toe neutral look played up both her warm skin tone and her golden highlights.