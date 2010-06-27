Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2010
1. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the L.A. premiere of Love Ranch in an Azzaro bandage dress and Sergio Rossi peep-toes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kristen Stewart continued her winning streak in still another formfitting little black dress. The strapless design sparkled with stripes of crystal embellishment.
-
June 27, 2010
2. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Chateau Marmont preview of LOFT's latest collection, Bell chose a sweater, tiered top and skinny jeans from the brand
-
June 27, 2010
3. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of BET's 106 & Park in a military-style shirt paired with short shorts and cutout platforms
-
June 27, 2010
4. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE
For the opening night performance of The Merchant of Venice in Central Park, Walsh accented her gray and black striped maxidress with an elastic belt and shoulder-dusting filigree earrings
-
June 27, 2010
5. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene left the Hollywood studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a curve-hugging two-tone minidress and Casadei platforms
