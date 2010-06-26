

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of Good Morning America in a soft blue blazer and tank over Elizabeth and James shorts; she finished the look with Anita Ko studs, a House of Lavande lucite bangle and Chloe wedge sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Check out those legs! Cameron Diaz showed off her spectacular pair in cuffed mini-shorts. She added polish with a tailored jacket and suede sandals in a classic preppy palette.