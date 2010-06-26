Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of Good Morning America in a soft blue blazer and tank over Elizabeth and James shorts; she finished the look with Anita Ko studs, a House of Lavande lucite bangle and Chloe wedge sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Check out those legs! Cameron Diaz showed off her spectacular pair in cuffed mini-shorts. She added polish with a tailored jacket and suede sandals in a classic preppy palette.
-
June 26, 2010
2. Nina Dobrev
WHAT SHE WORE
Dobrev hit the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto rocking a beaded Tadashi Shoji dress and Swarovski jewelry
-
June 26, 2010
3. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Times Square launch of the Vogue Eyewear/CFDA Capsule Collection at Sunglass Hut, Szohr layered a timeless Levi's denim jacket over a taupe minidress and added a metallic clutch and black pumps
-
June 26, 2010
4. Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE
Cyrus flaunted her MuchMusic award in a formfitting black leather dress and lace-up Azzedine Alaia booties
-
June 26, 2010
5. Camila Alves
WHAT SHE WORE
Alves sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show in Milan sporting a floral blouse, brocade skirt and strappy sandals, all from the label
June 26, 20101 of 5
Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress visited the N.Y.C. studios of Good Morning America in a soft blue blazer and tank over Elizabeth and James shorts; she finished the look with Anita Ko studs, a House of Lavande lucite bangle and Chloe wedge sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Check out those legs! Cameron Diaz showed off her spectacular pair in cuffed mini-shorts. She added polish with a tailored jacket and suede sandals in a classic preppy palette.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM