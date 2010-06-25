

WHAT SHE WORE

The British star chose a dramatically pretty Marchesa gown and a pair of sparkling Chopard earrings for The 12th Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to benefit Elton John AIDS Foundation in Association with Chopard in Windsor, England.



WHY WE LOVE IT

The black gown?s airy, fluttering shape highlighted Beckinsale?s slim frame, while the lavender rosettes and pink kunzite and diamond drop earrings kept the star from looking too austere.