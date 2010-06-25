Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 25, 2010
1. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
The British star chose a dramatically pretty Marchesa gown and a pair of sparkling Chopard earrings for The 12th Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to benefit Elton John AIDS Foundation in Association with Chopard in Windsor, England.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The black gown?s airy, fluttering shape highlighted Beckinsale?s slim frame, while the lavender rosettes and pink kunzite and diamond drop earrings kept the star from looking too austere.
-
June 25, 2010
2. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart wore a white, one-sleeved Elie Saab mini-dress with nude Christian Louboutins to the Los Angeles premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.
-
June 25, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
The Oscar nominee-and fashion maven-wore a bronze ruffled Marchesa mini with strappy Jimmy Choo heels at the Los Angeles premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.
-
June 25, 2010
4. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse star looked simply stunning at the Los Angles premiere of Eclipse in an ice-blue column gown by Alexis Mabille Couture; her jewelry was by Buccellati.
-
June 25, 2010
5. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba promoted her film The Killer Inside Me in Paris wearing a green, stretch-wool cocktail dress and beige-and-black leather heels, both by Lanvin.
