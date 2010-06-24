Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 24, 2010
1. Salma Hayek Pinault
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Grown Ups in head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bombshell alert! Salma Hayek Pinault made a little white dress pinup girl-worthy by adding, well, her own incredible curves. Cherry-red accessories (and matching lipstick) gave the retro-inspired look a pop of color.
June 24, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
For a celebration of Diane von Furstenberg's latest project with Claridge's Hotel in London, Beckham rocked a Giles corset and micro-mini, thigh-high Brian Atwood boots, an Anita Ko studded bracelet and a Lanvin clutch
June 24, 2010
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow attended a London dinner in honor of Diane von Furstenbergs's collaboration with Claridge's Hotel sporting glittering cutout sandals and a pleated Lanvin dress
June 24, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker hit the L.A. opening of In The Heights wearing a slinky Monique Lhuillier sheath and a sparkling bangle from Loren Jewels
June 24, 2010
5. Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE
Stroup took in the latest LOFT collection at the Chateau Marmont in a motorcycle jacket, illustrated tee and striped skirt from the brand, along with Rock & Republic sandals and a Lauren Merkin clutch
