

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended the N.Y.C. premiere of Grown Ups in head-to-toe Yves Saint Laurent



WHY WE LOVE IT

Bombshell alert! Salma Hayek Pinault made a little white dress pinup girl-worthy by adding, well, her own incredible curves. Cherry-red accessories (and matching lipstick) gave the retro-inspired look a pop of color.