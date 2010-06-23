Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2010
1. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Bing Celebration of Creative Minds after-party in L.A., the designer layered a cream Winter Kate kimono over a navy tunic and accessorized with a vintage Pierre Cardin evening bag, Louboutin heels and House of Harlow 1960 jewelry
WHY WE LOVE IT
It's all about the mix-and Nicole Richie, who looked ultra-cool in a flowing top-turned-jacket cinched at the waist with a print scarf, is a mix-master. She added texture to the look with a woven metallic clutch, snakeskin pumps and lots of chunky jewelry.
-
June 23, 2010
2. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood gave an impassioned performance at the Nashville Rising benefit concert in an Alice + Olivia sequined skirt and basic black jacket; she finished the look with gold Louboutin booties and matching jewelry
-
June 23, 2010
3. Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Bing Celebration of Creation Minds after-party in Los Angeles, Banks added Kate Spade New York jewelry and barely-there nude sandals to her draped satin dress
-
June 23, 2010
4. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana hit the Bing Celebration of Creative Minds in Los Angeles sporting a curve-hugging bandage dress from Herve Leger by Max Azria accessorized with Ferragamo peep-toes, a Cesare Paciotti clutch and Neil Lane gems
-
June 23, 2010
5. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz dropped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in an Elizabeth and James taupe blazer and micro-minidress
June 23, 20101 of 5
Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Bing Celebration of Creative Minds after-party in L.A., the designer layered a cream Winter Kate kimono over a navy tunic and accessorized with a vintage Pierre Cardin evening bag, Louboutin heels and House of Harlow 1960 jewelry
WHY WE LOVE IT
It's all about the mix-and Nicole Richie, who looked ultra-cool in a flowing top-turned-jacket cinched at the waist with a print scarf, is a mix-master. She added texture to the look with a woven metallic clutch, snakeskin pumps and lots of chunky jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM