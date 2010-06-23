

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Bing Celebration of Creative Minds after-party in L.A., the designer layered a cream Winter Kate kimono over a navy tunic and accessorized with a vintage Pierre Cardin evening bag, Louboutin heels and House of Harlow 1960 jewelry



WHY WE LOVE IT

It's all about the mix-and Nicole Richie, who looked ultra-cool in a flowing top-turned-jacket cinched at the waist with a print scarf, is a mix-master. She added texture to the look with a woven metallic clutch, snakeskin pumps and lots of chunky jewelry.