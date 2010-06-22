Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2010
1. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Stockholm event, the Eclipse jetsetter added pewter Brian Atwood peep-toes to a silver Oscar de la Renta design
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Kristen Stewart rocked yet another leg-baring stunner on her glamorous world tour. With its oversize paillettes and shimmering lame, her cocktail dress had an appropriately lunar feel.
-
June 22, 2010
2. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE
Szohr attended the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto sporting a persimmon Jenny Packham dress with strappy gold Louboutins and a fluorescent yellow Jimmy Choo clutch
-
June 22, 2010
3. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
For a visit to Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Smith accented a white peplum dress with a ruched clutch, Louboutin platforms and colorful drop earrings
-
June 22, 2010
4. Eva Green
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Marlinsky Ball of Montblanc White Nights Festival in Saint Petersburg, Green chose a dramatic print gown by the late Alexander McQueen
-
June 22, 2010
5. Salma Hayek
WHAT SHE WORE
Hayek dropped by the Late Show with David Letterman studios in a strong-shouldered violet sheath by Alexander McQueen
June 22, 20101 of 5
Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Stockholm event, the Eclipse jetsetter added pewter Brian Atwood peep-toes to a silver Oscar de la Renta design
WHY WE LOVE IT
She's done it again! Kristen Stewart rocked yet another leg-baring stunner on her glamorous world tour. With its oversize paillettes and shimmering lame, her cocktail dress had an appropriately lunar feel.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM