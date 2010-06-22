

WHAT SHE WORE

For a Stockholm event, the Eclipse jetsetter added pewter Brian Atwood peep-toes to a silver Oscar de la Renta design



WHY WE LOVE IT

She's done it again! Kristen Stewart rocked yet another leg-baring stunner on her glamorous world tour. With its oversize paillettes and shimmering lame, her cocktail dress had an appropriately lunar feel.