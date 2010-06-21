Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 21, 2010
1. Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dolce & Gabbana in a tulle Bordeaux dress and heels from the designers
WHY WE LOVE IT
Happy anniversary, indeed! Rachel Weisz did Dolce & Gabbana proud in their skin-baring, lace-edged design. She let the lingerie-inspired dress shine by limiting her accessories to delicate sandals and subtle stud earrings.
-
June 21, 2010
2. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
For the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, Port rocked head-to-toe Moschino, including a mixed pattern minidress, a glittering clutch and chunky pumps
-
June 21, 2010
3. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
For an Eclipse event in Germany, Stewart added cutout Camilla Skovgaard booties to a zippered Versace bandage dress
-
June 21, 2010
4. Malin Akerman
WHAT SHE WORE
Akerman hit the Maui Film Festival premiere of happythankyoumoreplease in a lemon ASOS dress, colorful earrings and flat gold sandals
-
June 21, 2010
5. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene attended the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto sporting an embellished Isaac Mizrahi design with gold Amrapali earrings, a VBH clutch and major Casadei platforms
June 21, 20101 of 5
Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dolce & Gabbana in a tulle Bordeaux dress and heels from the designers
WHY WE LOVE IT
Happy anniversary, indeed! Rachel Weisz did Dolce & Gabbana proud in their skin-baring, lace-edged design. She let the lingerie-inspired dress shine by limiting her accessories to delicate sandals and subtle stud earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM