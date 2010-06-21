

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dolce & Gabbana in a tulle Bordeaux dress and heels from the designers



WHY WE LOVE IT

Happy anniversary, indeed! Rachel Weisz did Dolce & Gabbana proud in their skin-baring, lace-edged design. She let the lingerie-inspired dress shine by limiting her accessories to delicate sandals and subtle stud earrings.