

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Songwriters Hall of Fame awards gala in N.Y.C., the actress accented her lilac J. Mendel design with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Louboutin T-straps and a ban.do hair accessory



WHY WE LOVE IT

Taylor Swift looked breathtaking in soft pastel pieces that complemented her fair skin. She gave the simple dress and shoes drama with an oversize flower in her curly locks.