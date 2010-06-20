Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2010
1. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Songwriters Hall of Fame awards gala in N.Y.C., the actress accented her lilac J. Mendel design with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Louboutin T-straps and a ban.do hair accessory
WHY WE LOVE IT
Taylor Swift looked breathtaking in soft pastel pieces that complemented her fair skin. She gave the simple dress and shoes drama with an oversize flower in her curly locks.
-
June 20, 2010
2. Taraji P. Henson
WHAT SHE WORE
For "An Evening with Mary J. Blige and Friends" at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani restaurant, Henson sported an ikat Gucci sheath accented with strappy sandals, David Yurman jewelry and a Celestina shell clutch
-
June 20, 2010
3. Diane Lane
WHAT SHE WORE
Lane hit the L.A. premiere of Jonah Hex in a single-shoulder David Meister cocktail dress, Neil Lane diamonds, peep-toe Bally heels and a satin clutch from Raven Kauffman Couture
-
June 20, 2010
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
WHAT SHE WORE
Gyllenhaal chose an orchid YSL dress and gladiator sandals for the N.Y.C. launch of the brand's Belle D'Opium fragrance
-
June 20, 2010
5. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
Kruger exited Hollywood's Madeo restaurant in an adorable lace-topped 3.1 Phillip Lim romper, accessorized with dangling earrings, chain-bedecked sandals and a fuchsia cardigan
