Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2010
1. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted the Take No Prisoners release at L.A.'s E3 conference in a floral top and a draped skirt from Zac Posen, accessorized with Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Does Rachel Bilson ever not look cool? We don't think so. These edgy separates were the perfect mix of fun and feminine.
-
June 19, 2010
2. Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE
Alba went avant-garde for the MTV Movie Awards in sparkling leggings and an asymmetrical skirt from Louise Goldin; she accessorized with a rope necklace, an obi-inspired belt and a studded Jimmy Choo tube clutch
-
June 19, 2010
3. Hilary Swank
WHAT SHE WORE
Swank made her way to the Fidelity FutureStage Finale Broadway performances in an Andrew Gn LBD with sheer sleeves
-
June 19, 2010
4. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel visited the N.Y.C. studios of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a double-breasted vest and wide-leg trousers, accented with a House of Lavande bracelet
-
June 19, 2010
5. Emmanuelle Chriqui
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Entourage season debut, Chriqui added Amrapali diamond starburst earrings and Louboutin sandals to her dramatic draped dress
