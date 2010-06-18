

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Los Angeles premiere of Jonah Hex, the actress chose a custom Giorgio Armani Prive design, Neil Lane black diamond earrings, a python Ferragamo clutch and Brian Atwood pumps



WHY WE LOVE IT

Megan Fox was scorching hot in a fire engine-red cocktail dress that revealed her famous figure. Strong shoulders and long sleeves balanced out a down-to-there neckline.