Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2010
1. Megan Fox
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of Jonah Hex, the actress chose a custom Giorgio Armani Prive design, Neil Lane black diamond earrings, a python Ferragamo clutch and Brian Atwood pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Megan Fox was scorching hot in a fire engine-red cocktail dress that revealed her famous figure. Strong shoulders and long sleeves balanced out a down-to-there neckline.
-
June 18, 2010
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party in London, Paltrow sported a single-sleeve Stella McCartney dress, gladiator sandals, a snakeskin clutch and a wing-shaped pendant
-
June 18, 2010
3. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Rome premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Stewart added Roger Vivier sandals to a sculpted minidress from Marchesa
-
June 18, 2010
4. Julianne Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore hit the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of The Kids Are All Right in a paillette-embroidered Mulberry shift accessorized with Bulgari diamond bangles and Nicholas Kirkwood studded sandals
-
June 18, 2010
5. Whitney Port
WHAT SHE WORE
Port celebrated the launch of YSL's Belle D'Opium fragrance in a graphic-print Yigal Azrouel sheath accented with a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch and a CC Skye bracelet
