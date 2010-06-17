

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Seville, Spain premiere of Knight and Day, the actress complemented an off-the-shoulder Lanvin minidress with chain-bedecked heels from the brand, a Fallon cuff and cabochon earrings from House of Lavande



WHY WE LOVE IT

Cameron Diaz was a wow in a draped goddess mini that showed off her mile-long legs. Further accenting her assets, she added turquoise earrings that matched her extraordinary eyes.