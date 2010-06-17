Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 17, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Seville, Spain premiere of Knight and Day, the actress complemented an off-the-shoulder Lanvin minidress with chain-bedecked heels from the brand, a Fallon cuff and cabochon earrings from House of Lavande
WHY WE LOVE IT
Cameron Diaz was a wow in a draped goddess mini that showed off her mile-long legs. Further accenting her assets, she added turquoise earrings that matched her extraordinary eyes.
June 17, 2010
2. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
Bledel attended the N.Y.C. premiere of I Am Love in an embellished pewter dress and matching slingbacks topped by a leather-trimmed bolero
June 17, 2010
3. America Ferrera
WHAT SHE WORE
For the opening festivities of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Ferrera chose an Alice + Olivia single-shoulder dress and two-tone heels from Giuseppe Zanotti
June 17, 2010
4. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
Richie hit the Sydney, Australia Style Space event in a paillette-covered jacket layered over a formfitting LBD and Louboutin booties
June 17, 2010
5. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
In Rome, Stewart brought the glamour to an Eclipse event with a tiered chiffon and tweed J. Mendel dress and classic black peep-toes
