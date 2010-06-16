

WHAT SHE WORE

The author/designer unveiled her "Got Milk?" ad at the Grove in Los Angeles sporting a belted 3.1 Phillip Lim one-piece and Louboutin sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Who needs a dress? Lauren Conrad looked as adorable as she did on-trend in a softly tailored jumpsuit with feminine ruffles. She accented the waist-defining silhouette with a brown leather belt.