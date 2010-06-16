Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 16, 2010
1. Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
The author/designer unveiled her "Got Milk?" ad at the Grove in Los Angeles sporting a belted 3.1 Phillip Lim one-piece and Louboutin sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who needs a dress? Lauren Conrad looked as adorable as she did on-trend in a softly tailored jumpsuit with feminine ruffles. She accented the waist-defining silhouette with a brown leather belt.
-
June 16, 2010
2. Lucy Liu
WHAT SHE WORE
Liu hit the Tony Awards in a sculptured tulle gown from Marchesa, a Roger Vivier minaudiere and Stephen Russell jewelry
-
June 16, 2010
3. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
For a visit to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Greene accented her beige Bill Blass slip dress with Sergio Rossi platforms, a vintage House of Lavande necklace and a Joan Hornig cocktail ring
-
June 16, 2010
4. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez attended the Four Seasons of Hope Gala for Children in N.Y.C. rocking a trailing Emilio Pucci gown, a Samantha Wills bracelet and House of Lavande tassel earrings
-
June 16, 2010
5. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of The Karate Kid, Pinkett Smith matched sky-high Pierre Hardy sandals with her full-skirted leather dress from Rafael Cennamo
