Look of the Day
June 15, 2010
1. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
The proud New Yorker hit a benefit concert for the Apollo Theater in a bronze Gianfranco Ferre dress with Sergio Rossi heels, an Etro clutch and Roberto Cavalli jewelry
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jennifer Lopez absolutely sizzled in a bronze dress that played up both her curves and her perfect skin. She gave the sexy silhouette a fun, boho spin with an embellished bag and ornate jewelry.
June 15, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel promoted The A-Team in Paris rocking a bow-bedecked Erin Fetherston jumpsuit, a Melinda Maria ring and patent Louboutin pumps
June 15, 2010
3. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
Hudgens showed her style (and tech!) savvy at an L.A. preview of Activision video games sporting a belted coral Gypsy 05 tunic topped with a B.Son cardigan and accessorized with a Cole Haan bag, Melinda Maria ring and YSL peep-toes
June 15, 2010
4. Kate Beckinsale
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckinsale added diamond bangles and a Ferragamo woven clutch and sandals to her black satin wrap dress for the Los Angeles Film Festival launch dinner hosted by InStyle at Red O
June 15, 2010
5. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith hit the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman in an ethereal white Sophia Kokosalaki bubble dress, sparkling Sutra Jewels pendant earrings and metallic Pierre Hardy sandals
