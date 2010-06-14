Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 14, 2010
1. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The Tony Award-winning actress chose an embroidered Elie Saab dress and Harry Winston diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Scarlett Johansson was at her sexy best in a curve-hugging sequin gown with come-hither cutouts. No run-of-the-mill siren, her dress's unusual bottle-green hue and highly textured embellishment put her in a league of her own.
-
June 14, 2010
2. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington attended the Tonys in an ombre Emanuel Ungaro Couture goddess dress accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch, Sergio Rossi satin shoes, Padma earrings, a Lucifer Vir Honestus ring and Movado watch
-
June 14, 2010
3. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
Michele went all-out for the Tony Awards in a marigold Zac Posen mermaid gown, a Kotur bag and Tiffany & Co. diamonds
-
June 14, 2010
4. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
For this year's Tonys, Watts accented her pale blush RM by Roland Mouret gown with a Marchesa clutch and Fred Leighton diamond pendant earrings
-
June 14, 2010
5. Cate Blanchett
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tony Awards, Blanchett added a Van Cleef & Arpels diamond lariat necklace and Roger Vivier clutch to a silver organza evening suit from Giorgio Armani Prive
June 14, 20101 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The Tony Award-winning actress chose an embroidered Elie Saab dress and Harry Winston diamonds
WHY WE LOVE IT
Scarlett Johansson was at her sexy best in a curve-hugging sequin gown with come-hither cutouts. No run-of-the-mill siren, her dress's unusual bottle-green hue and highly textured embellishment put her in a league of her own.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM