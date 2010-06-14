

WHAT SHE WORE

The Tony Award-winning actress chose an embroidered Elie Saab dress and Harry Winston diamonds



WHY WE LOVE IT

Scarlett Johansson was at her sexy best in a curve-hugging sequin gown with come-hither cutouts. No run-of-the-mill siren, her dress's unusual bottle-green hue and highly textured embellishment put her in a league of her own.