

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Anaheim premiere of Disney's World of Color, the High School Musical beauty paired a lace-trimmed camisole and Madewell jacket with J Brand jeans and Joie clogs



WHY WE LOVE IT

Vanessa Hudgens looked adorable in a polished take on her signature boho style. Her sleek skinny jeans and leather jacket added refinement to her summery tank and quirky accessories.