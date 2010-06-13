Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 13, 2010
1. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Anaheim premiere of Disney's World of Color, the High School Musical beauty paired a lace-trimmed camisole and Madewell jacket with J Brand jeans and Joie clogs
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vanessa Hudgens looked adorable in a polished take on her signature boho style. Her sleek skinny jeans and leather jacket added refinement to her summery tank and quirky accessories.
June 13, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel attended the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards in a Dior off-the-shoulder jacket and lacy knit shorts; she accessorized with two-tone heels and a Vhernier bracelet
June 13, 2010
3. Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
For Stella McCartney's N.Y.C. Resort presentation, Hudson topped a single-shoulder navy dress with a tuxedo-inspired black blazer, both from the designer
June 13, 2010
4. Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Theron didn't mess around at the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards: she was full-on sexy in a Versace single-sleeve minidress over a leather skirt and silver cutout boots
June 13, 2010
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow hit the Stella McCartney Resort presentation in a jacket and heels from the designer paired with Current/Elliott trousers
