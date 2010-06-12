

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress celebrated the new Solange Azagury-Partridge London boutique in jewelry from the designer, an iridescent bustier dress and Georgina Goodman sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Who says a glamour girl can't have a little fun with her look? Thandie Newton's mosaic gems and metallic "Love" sandals were perfectly playful without being over-the-top.