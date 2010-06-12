Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 12, 2010
1. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated the new Solange Azagury-Partridge London boutique in jewelry from the designer, an iridescent bustier dress and Georgina Goodman sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Who says a glamour girl can't have a little fun with her look? Thandie Newton's mosaic gems and metallic "Love" sandals were perfectly playful without being over-the-top.
June 12, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel stopped by the N.Y.C. studios of The Late Show with David Letterman in taupe wide-leg trousers and a pale blue draped blouse; she finished the look with a beige clutch and brocade peep-toes
June 12, 2010
3. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Spike TV Guys Choice Awards, Johansson added Amrapali diamond earrings and Jimmy Choos to a single-shoulder Preen sheath
June 12, 2010
4. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood performed at the CMT Music Awards in a beaded metallic top over faux leather pants from WTB, accessorized with over-the-knee boots, a Vita Fede ring and a Corso bracelet
June 12, 2010
5. Maggie Grace
WHAT SHE WORE
Grace hit the CFDA Awards in an ethereal thigh-high Notte by Marchesa tunic and flower-embellished Louboutin heels
