Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2010
1. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Wildlife Conservation Society Spring Gala, the actress added Stephen Russell diamonds to a beaded Marchesa gown
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum was no blushing bride in a formfitting white gown with a flirty feathered hem-loose locks and ultra-glam accents kept the ensemble from looking altar-bound.
-
June 11, 2010
2. Natalie Portman
WHAT SHE WORE
Portman honored Mike Nichols and his AFI Life Achievement Award in a blush lace dress from Dior, rosette-embellished pumps and a velvet clutch
-
June 11, 2010
3. Iman
WHAT SHE WORE
Iman was the Black Out at the Black Room guest of honor sporting a terracotta goddess mini and gladiator sandals
-
June 11, 2010
4. Nicole Richie
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London, Richie rocked a self-designed Winter Kate mermaid gown in a warm blush tone
-
June 11, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez unveiled the Times Square "Be Extraordinary" billboard on behalf of the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth Advocacy Campaign in a very grownup Emilio Pucci sequin minidress accessorized with violet Brian Atwood platforms, Swarovski earrings, a Bulgari ring and a bracelet by Samantha Wills
June 11, 20101 of 5
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Wildlife Conservation Society Spring Gala, the actress added Stephen Russell diamonds to a beaded Marchesa gown
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emmy Rossum was no blushing bride in a formfitting white gown with a flirty feathered hem-loose locks and ultra-glam accents kept the ensemble from looking altar-bound.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM