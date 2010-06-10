Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 10, 2010
1. Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE
For the CMT Music Awards, the young star matched her heels to a brocade Galliano dress and added Lorraine Schwartz jewels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Taylor Swift went from country girl to rock star in an edgy burgundy design with buckled straps. Her tough finishing touches included blackened hoops and dangerously high sandals.
June 10, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. launch of Mark Townsend's MARKTBeauty.com, Biel accented an Oscar de la Renta ruffled blouse and embroidered skirt with chrysoberyl and diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.
June 10, 2010
3. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
Underwood attended the CMT Music Awards in a crystal-beaded fuchsia dress from Jenny Packham, a bejeweled clutch and Swarovski drop earrings
June 10, 2010
4. Rachel Weisz
WHAT SHE WORE
For the CFDA Awards, Weisz chose a Jason Wu violet sheath from the designer's brand-new resort collection, accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch, Louboutin patent pumps and a Fenton ring
June 10, 2010
5. Nicole Kidman
WHAT SHE WORE
Kidman walked backstage at the CMT Awards in a Prada brocade dress accessorized with satin kitten heels and a cream minaudiere
