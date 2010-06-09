

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress arrived at the season three premiere of True Blood in a Preen dress, Samantha Wills statement earrings and a patent clutch and pumps



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kate Bosworth looked all-out sultry and maintained her high-fashion edge in a cutout design with a built-in print bra. The stylish star balanced the sexy flashes of skin with a knee-grazing hemline and ultramodern bouffant silhouette.