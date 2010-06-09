Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 9, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress arrived at the season three premiere of True Blood in a Preen dress, Samantha Wills statement earrings and a patent clutch and pumps
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kate Bosworth looked all-out sultry and maintained her high-fashion edge in a cutout design with a built-in print bra. The stylish star balanced the sexy flashes of skin with a knee-grazing hemline and ultramodern bouffant silhouette.
June 9, 2010
2. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
For the GQ World Oceans Day Party in Los Angeles, Jones chose a mixed-print minidress, delicate gold jewelry and beige peep-toes
June 9, 2010
3. Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE
Watts took in the N.Y.C. presentation of Stella McCartney's latest collection in a blouson white dress accessorized with goldenrod satin-and-cork heels, all from the designer
June 9, 2010
4. Anna Paquin
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of True Blood's third season, Paquin accented her Proenza Schouler two-tone dress with Brian Atwood patent pumps, a PS1 clutch and bracelets from House of Lavande and Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad
June 9, 2010
5. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London sporting a lace-accented Vionnet design, YSL platforms and a Solange Azagury-Partridge ring
