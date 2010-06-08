Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 8, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress honored Alexander McQueen in a print gown from the late designer, complemented with Stephen Russell earrings and bracelets, and a bag, stingray diamond cuff and jade ring from VBH
WHY WE LOVE IT
Bold pattern, major jewelry, petite star? No problem-Sarah Jessica Parker owned the outsize look by using the three Ps: Presence, Posture and a height-adding Pompadour.
-
June 8, 2010
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
Paltrow showed off her shape at the CFDA Awards in a sequin Michael Kors peek-a-boo gown, accented with a crocodile clutch from the designer and Fred Leighton diamonds
-
June 8, 2010
3. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, Mendes chose a studded Gianfranco Ferre goddess gown with bold gold jewelry and a Roger Vivier clutch
-
June 8, 2010
4. Iman
WHAT SHE WORE
CFDA Fashion Icon honoree Iman attended the awards in a shirred chiffon Giambattista Valli gown with a mermaid hem, accessorized with piles of Fred Leighton jewelry
-
June 8, 2010
5. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel made the scene at the CFDA Awards in a bright Diane von Furstenberg print dress and Lorraine Schwartz gems
