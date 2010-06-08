

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress honored Alexander McQueen in a print gown from the late designer, complemented with Stephen Russell earrings and bracelets, and a bag, stingray diamond cuff and jade ring from VBH



WHY WE LOVE IT

Bold pattern, major jewelry, petite star? No problem-Sarah Jessica Parker owned the outsize look by using the three Ps: Presence, Posture and a height-adding Pompadour.