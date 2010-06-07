Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2010
1. Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose head-to-toe Dolce amp Gabbana for the MTV Movie Awards
WHY WE LOVE IT
Colored lace is tricky to pull off, but Scarlett Johansson makes it look oh-so-easy. What’s her secret? She found the perfect complementary color for her strawberry-hued hair and pale complexion.
-
June 7, 2010
2. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart hit the MTV Movie Awards in a Dolce & Gabbana minidress with a brocade bodice; she finished the look with a patent belt and satin sandals
-
June 7, 2010
3. Sandra Bullock
WHAT SHE WORE
Bullock added Louboutin platforms to her beaded Oday Shakar minidress for the MTV Movie Awards
-
June 7, 2010
4. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the MTV Movie Awards, Biel accented her stunning three-tone Giambattista Valli dress with sparkling ankle-wrap heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
-
June 7, 2010
5. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz played up her legs in a floral Diane von Furstenberg tulip-skirt dress and Jimmy Choo booties; she completed the outfit with Anita Ko jewelry
June 7, 20101 of 5
Scarlett Johansson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose head-to-toe Dolce amp Gabbana for the MTV Movie Awards
WHY WE LOVE IT
Colored lace is tricky to pull off, but Scarlett Johansson makes it look oh-so-easy. What’s her secret? She found the perfect complementary color for her strawberry-hued hair and pale complexion.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM