

WHAT SHE WORE

The Sex and The City 2 star arrived at Tokyo's Narita airport in cropped jeans, an asymmetrical tee and an A.L.C. leather jacket, accessorized with a fedora and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Sarah Jessica Parker masterfully jazzed up casual basics with a trio of chic pieces: a cropped leather jacket and fedora gave the look edge while eye-popping platforms added a fun dose of color.



