Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The Sex and The City 2 star arrived at Tokyo's Narita airport in cropped jeans, an asymmetrical tee and an A.L.C. leather jacket, accessorized with a fedora and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Sarah Jessica Parker masterfully jazzed up casual basics with a trio of chic pieces: a cropped leather jacket and fedora gave the look edge while eye-popping platforms added a fun dose of color.
-
June 6, 2010
2. Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE
Byrne hit the Women in Film and MaxMara dinner in West Hollywood wearing a white camisole underneath her Sportmax jumpsuit.
-
June 6, 2010
3. Cheryl Cole
WHAT SHE WORE
Cole paired her sparkling Herve Leger by Max Azria dress with a matching clutch and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals for the AZ party in Paris.
-
June 6, 2010
4. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Bilson accessorized her leaf-print top and pleated shorts with opaque tights, wraparound wedges and a Chanel bag while running errands in L.A.
-
June 6, 2010
5. Maggie Grace
WHAT SHE WORE
Grace attended Women in Film and MaxMara's dinner in West Hollywood in a Sportmax lace top paired with a tuxedo jacket and pants by MaxMara.
