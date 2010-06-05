Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 5, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated her Women in Film's 2010 MaxMara Face of the Future award in a tank top and skirt by MaxMara, silver jewels and YSL pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
There was nothing gloomy about Zoe Saldana's gray outfit! A sheer layer tank paired with a textured mini and black accessories-not to mention that smile!-gave her monochromatic look cloud-like dimension.
June 5, 2010
2. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
Jones accessorized her black-and-white paisley frock with a Prada bag, black huarache sandals and a matching bucket hat while out for a stroll in Malibu.
June 5, 2010
3. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel wore a Jason Wu dress and black pumps while promoting The A-Team in Mexico City.
June 5, 2010
4. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller accented her striped tee, knit sweater and jeans with bright red buckled booties and a crimson Prada bag at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
June 5, 2010
5. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum paired her one-shoulder RM by Roland Mouret dress with caged Christian Louboutin booties for a Michael J. Fox Foundation benefit in L.A.
