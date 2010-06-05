

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress celebrated her Women in Film's 2010 MaxMara Face of the Future award in a tank top and skirt by MaxMara, silver jewels and YSL pumps.



WHY WE LOVE IT

There was nothing gloomy about Zoe Saldana's gray outfit! A sheer layer tank paired with a textured mini and black accessories-not to mention that smile!-gave her monochromatic look cloud-like dimension.



