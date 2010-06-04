Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2010
1. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the L.A. premiere of The A-Team in an Emilio Pucci dress, Vhernier jewels and Sergio Rossi heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Wearing this lace-detailed, goddess-inspired gown, Jessica Biel proved it's possible to be modern, classic, and fearless all at once!
-
June 4, 2010
2. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
Stewart chose a belted Prabal Gurung minidress and Sergio Rossi peep-toes for the Korean premiere of Twilight: Eclipse.
-
June 4, 2010
3. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene paired a chiffon print, cap-sleeved dress with Stuart Weitzman platform sandals for the Kari Feinstein MTV Movie Awards Style Lounge in Beverly Hills.
-
June 4, 2010
4. Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE
Tyler hit the closing party for artist Marina Abramovic's MoMA exhibition in a Givenchy Couture gown and strappy black heels.
-
June 4, 2010
5. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
Saldana attended amFAR's Inspiration Gala New York event in a Calvin Klein dress and matching platform sandals.
June 4, 20101 of 5
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the L.A. premiere of The A-Team in an Emilio Pucci dress, Vhernier jewels and Sergio Rossi heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Wearing this lace-detailed, goddess-inspired gown, Jessica Biel proved it's possible to be modern, classic, and fearless all at once!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM