

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress attended Dinner With a Designer Celebrating Brian Atwood hosted by InStyle and the CFDA in a strapless Peter Som dress, accessorized with a Ferragamo clutch and Brian Atwood pumps.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Rachel Bilson switched up her signature boho style with a refreshing, ladylike shape. While the peplum waist highlighted her figure, she gave a chic nod to her arty sensibilities with the purple watercolor print.



