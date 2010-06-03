Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2010
1. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended Dinner With a Designer Celebrating Brian Atwood hosted by InStyle and the CFDA in a strapless Peter Som dress, accessorized with a Ferragamo clutch and Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Rachel Bilson switched up her signature boho style with a refreshing, ladylike shape. While the peplum waist highlighted her figure, she gave a chic nod to her arty sensibilities with the purple watercolor print.
June 3, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
For Dinner With a Designer Celebrating Brian Atwood hosted by InStyle and the CFDA at West Hollywood's Soho House, Beckham looked sleek in an all-black suit from her upcoming tailored collection and matching heels.
June 3, 2010
3. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley accented her Louis Vuitton dress with a leopard-print Jimmy Choo clutch, Brian Atwood pumps and earrings from her own collection for Dinner With a Designer Celebrating Brian Atwood hosted by InStyle and the CFDA at West Hollywood's Soho House.
June 3, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Longoria Parker chose a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana blouse, an Antonio Berardi pencil skirt and Brian Atwood pumps for Dinner With a Designer Celebrating Brian Atwood hosted by InStyle and the CFDA at West Hollywood's Soho House.
June 3, 2010
5. Selma Blair
WHAT SHE WORE
Blair hit the MaxMara and Women in Film dinner in a lace MaxMara shift dress, nude patent pumps and a cream colored clutch.
