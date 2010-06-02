

WHAT SHE WORE

For the Crystal and Lucy Awards, the actress added Neil Lane diamonds, a black sash and bow-bedecked Louboutin sandals to a little white dress from Max Mara



WHY WE LOVE IT

There's nothing prim about these ruffles! Zoe Saldana looked sassy and sophisticated in a frilled dress that framed her face-and played up her perfect legs.