Look of the Day
June 2, 2010
1. Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Crystal and Lucy Awards, the actress added Neil Lane diamonds, a black sash and bow-bedecked Louboutin sandals to a little white dress from Max Mara
WHY WE LOVE IT
There's nothing prim about these ruffles! Zoe Saldana looked sassy and sophisticated in a frilled dress that framed her face-and played up her perfect legs.
June 2, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel attended the Mexico City premiere of The A-Team in an Erdem embroidered floral skirt and matching print top, accessorized with lavender jade Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
June 2, 2010
3. Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Moore hit the L.A. premiere of Killers in a slinky teal satin gown accented with a black belt, a Ferragamo clutch and Neil Lane diamonds
June 2, 2010
4. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles, Blunt accented her sheer lace and chiffon Elie Saab dress with a diamond headband from Neil Lane, pink satin Sergio Rossi platforms and a blush Lauren Merkin clutch
June 2, 2010
5. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Tokyo premiere of SATC 2, Davis chose a vintage taffeta Jean Patou Haute Couture dress designed by Christian Lacroix. She accented the ultra-feminine ruched number, which came from Decades Inc., with diamond jewelry, a Judith Leiber clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.
