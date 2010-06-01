Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2010
1. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted husband Tony Parker's birthday party at the Eve Nightclub in Crystals Las Vegas sporting a ruffled minidress, Loren Jewels gems and Brian Atwood heels
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Longoria Parker's barely-there blush mini plus her enviable glow equaled one full-on sexy look!
-
June 1, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Tokyo Sex and The City 2 event, Parker topped a sequin bubble dress with a tuxedo-inspired jacket and accessorized with a glittering pink necklace, a gold clutch and Ferragamo satin pumps
-
June 1, 2010
3. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
Davis hit the after-party of the London SATC 2 premiere in a 1956 Christian Dior Couture dress from Decades Inc., Ferragamo platforms and a Judith Leiber clutch
-
June 1, 2010
4. Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Madrid album release for Can't Be Tamed, Cyrus paired ruched Saloni leggings with a Proenza Schouler tank and finished the look with a Bliss Lau bracelet and Christian Louboutin peep-toe booties
-
June 1, 2010
5. Kristen Stewart
WHAT SHE WORE
For an Eclipse event in Australia, Stewart added a gray Market tee to a neon Jenni Kayne mini and Sergio Rossi booties
