Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 31, 2010
1. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the London premiere of SATC 2 in a pale sage taffeta dress, nude patent sandals and a brocade clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Emma Roberts rocked the red carpet in pretty, feminine pastels-which she kept from looking too sweet with strategic, vintage-inspired accessories.
-
May 31, 2010
2. Michelle Trachtenberg
WHAT SHE WORE
Trachtenberg added a Rebecca Minkoff minaudiere to a crimson lace Notte by Marchesa dress for the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and The City 2
-
May 31, 2010
3. Kim Cattrall
WHAT SHE WORE
Cattrall walked the red carpet at the London premiere of SATC 2 in a slinky satin Thierry Mugler gown and Fred Leighton jewels
-
May 31, 2010
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker hit the after-party for the London premiere of SATC 2 in a floaty tie-dye gown, statement-making jewelry, Ferragamo pumps and a Roger Vivier clutch
-
May 31, 2010
5. Elle Macpherson
WHAT SHE WORE
Macpherson celebrated London's new Louis Vuitton boutique in a textured minidress from the brand and Christian Louboutin slingbacks
