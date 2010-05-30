Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress attended the London launch of the Hugo Boss sailing yacht in a strapless top, tapered pants and animal-print shoes
WHY WE LOVE IT
Diane Kruger made black separates her own with leopard-print booties and an unexpected orange string around her wrist. The off-kilter accessories accented the clever cut of her pleated trousers and masculine-inspired bustier.
-
May 30, 2010
2. Emma Watson
WHAT SHE WORE
Watson hit the National Movie Awards in London rocking a peek-a-boo playsuit from Karl Lagerfeld with bow-bedecked Christian Louboutin sandals
-
May 30, 2010
3. Becki Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and The City 2, Newton topped a pair of leather shorts with a Celine blazer and added a Chanel clutch and Brian Atwood pumps
-
May 30, 2010
4. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley celebrated the 7th season of So You Think You Can Dance in a '40s-style wrap dress, a crystal-studded clutch and metallic peep-toes
-
May 30, 2010
5. Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE
Lopez was all goddess at the NEON Charity Gala in Moscow, sporting a single-sleeve Lanvin gown with bold jewelry, Brian Atwood platforms and a Louboutin clutch
