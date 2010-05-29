

WHAT SHE WORE

The SATC 2 star visited the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman in a Stella McCartney blazer over a zebra-print Blumarine sheath and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals



WHY WE LOVE IT

Mixmaster Sarah Jessica Parker rocked an unexpected-and totally spot-on-combination of turquoise sandals and zebra stripes. The style icon tempered her wild pieces with a classic tuxedo-inspired blazer.