Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 29, 2010
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The SATC 2 star visited the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman in a Stella McCartney blazer over a zebra-print Blumarine sheath and Nicholas Kirkwood sandals
WHY WE LOVE IT
Mixmaster Sarah Jessica Parker rocked an unexpected-and totally spot-on-combination of turquoise sandals and zebra stripes. The style icon tempered her wild pieces with a classic tuxedo-inspired blazer.
-
May 29, 2010
2. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
For the N.Y.C. SATC 2 premiere after-party Davis chose a hand-painted vintage Pierre Balmain dress from Decades Inc., a Judith Leiber clutch, Fred Leighton earrings and custom Rene Caovilla sandals
-
May 29, 2010
3. Vanessa Hudgens
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Hollywood Night of Fashion & Technology with LG Mobile Phones event, Hudgens accessorized her turquoise Tibi dress with a M.C.L. by Matthew Campbell Laurenza ring, Irit Design necklaces and patchwork sandals from Jimmy Choo
-
May 29, 2010
4. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley hit the American Idol finale in silver lace minidress and strappy black sandals
-
May 29, 2010
5. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
For the L.A. premiere of Get Him to the Greek, Bell paired tapered trousers with a cropped blazer and sequin top
