May 28, 2010
1. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of SATC 2, the actress chose a vintage Norman Norell design and a Judith Leiber clutch
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kristin Davis channeled Rita Hayworth in an all-out glamorous gown with crystals at the waist. The soft gold sequins (lovingly restored by Hollywood's Decades Inc.) were a genius way to set off cascading brown locks.
-
May 28, 2010
2. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
Newton rocked a dramatic gown of strategically slit fabric for the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball at St John's Smith Square in London
-
May 28, 2010
3. Rose Byrne
WHAT SHE WORE
Byrne hit the Los Angeles premiere of Get Him to the Greek in a ruffled felt Zac Posen minidress, accented with a bejeweled Raven Kauffman belt, Bochic jewelry, a studded clutch from Jimmy Choo and platform pumps by Brian Atwood
-
May 28, 2010
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
At the London premiere of Sex and The City 2, Parker paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen in a voluminous tulle and lace gown from the designer, accessorized with matching shoes and an ethereal headpiece from milliner Philip Treacy
-
May 28, 2010
5. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley attended the Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Los Angeles sporting a draped metallic goddess gown, a slim clutch and shoulder-dusting earrings
