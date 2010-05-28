

WHAT SHE WORE

For the London premiere of SATC 2, the actress chose a vintage Norman Norell design and a Judith Leiber clutch



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kristin Davis channeled Rita Hayworth in an all-out glamorous gown with crystals at the waist. The soft gold sequins (lovingly restored by Hollywood's Decades Inc.) were a genius way to set off cascading brown locks.