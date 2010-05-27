Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2010
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose a Prada silk tec dress, Bulgari emeralds and Louboutin peep-toes for the National Movie Awards in London
WHY WE LOVE IT
Gwyneth Paltrow looked fab in head-to-toe bubblegum pink. The ensemble was more chic than sweet thanks to its crisp mod silhouette.
-
May 27, 2010
2. Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE
Miller sported a draped Matthew Williamson dress for the London launch of a collaboration between the designer and Belvedere
-
May 27, 2010
3. Carrie Underwood
WHAT SHE WORE
For the season finale of American Idol, Underwood added a Tunney clutch, Martin Katz jewelry and Rene Caovilla sandals to a metallic single-shoulder design by Rafael Cennamo
-
May 27, 2010
4. Diane Kruger
WHAT SHE WORE
For the National Movie Awards in London, Kruger belted an embellished Lanvin tunic and added a black clutch and chain-bedecked pumps
-
May 27, 2010
5. Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE
Klum hosted a Moms-To-Be Night Out at the Beverly Hills A Pea in the Pod store rocking a floral-beaded minidress from Jenny Packham, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and studded Louboutin platforms
