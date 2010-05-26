Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2010
1. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress celebrated the launch of the Louis Vuitton Bond Street boutique in London sporting a minidress from the brand
WHY WE LOVE IT
Thandie Newton was no-holds-barred beautiful in an artful marigold minidress with a curve-accentuating cut. The bold design emphasized the star's small waist with sequin side panels.
May 26, 2010
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Parker attended the after-party of the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and The City 2 in a black lace dress from Elie Saab, Kimberly McDonald cuff and bold turquoise heels by Nicholas Kirkwood
May 26, 2010
3. Kirsten Dunst
WHAT SHE WORE
Dunst chose a '50s-inspired black and blue Louis Vuitton dress for the opening of the brand's Bond Street boutique
May 26, 2010
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Louis Vuitton Bond Street Maison after-party, Paltrow accessorized a tweed key-hole dress with feathered and beaded sandals and a sparkling purple clutch, all from Louis Vuitton
May 26, 2010
5. Emma Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts hit the London premiere of 4, 3, 2, 1 in an ethereal tunic from Temperley London, gold pumps and a Rene Caovilla clutch
